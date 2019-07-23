Man charged in cockfighting case

Roosters suspected to have been used in cockfighting seized 8 February

(CNS): A 45-year-old man from Bodden Town has been charged with cruelty to animals and dealing in a restricted pharmaceutical following his arrest earlier this year in a cockfighting case. The man had been arrested during a police and Department of Agriculture bust in February at an address on Brushwood Way in Bodden Town. During the raid six roosters that appeared to have been used for cock fighting were seized, as well as implements and drugs used for cockfighting.

The man was expected to appear in court, Tuesday.

Category: Crime, Police