Premier Alden McLaughlin (left) and Lord Ahmed sigh the MOU regarding the new RCIPS helicopter

(CNS): Lord Ahmad has so far survived Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruthless Cabinet reshuffle and has retained his job as Minister of State for the Commonwealth at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, where he remains responsible for the overseas territories. Following the new prime minister’s overhaul of the front benches, the peer, who is well-liked by Premier Alden McLaughlin, is still in favour but the turmoil of British politics means anything can happen.

Meanwhile, his new boss, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, has made it clear that he is prepared for a no-deal Brexit. He has set his sights on a trade deal with the US and welcomed the warm praise from the Trump administration, which seems keen on the UK leaving the European Union without a deal.

“We’ve got a president who has spoken about this country with the kind of warmth we haven’t heard for quite a long period of time,” he said. “Now people will have their views and it’s quite right that in domestic politics, pundits and politicians are free to express them about any leader.”

The UK now appears to moving full steam ahead on no-deal preparations.

