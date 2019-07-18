LGBT people face toxic rhetoric

(CNS): Activists from the local organisation promoting equality for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community have raised concerns about the escalation of “toxic rhetoric” they are facing with an increase in rallies and events targeted against them and their demands for their rights to be respected.

But one of the community leaders is continuing to speak out and urging those in power not to add to the discrimination but speak out against it.

Billie “Bee” Bryan, the founder and president of Colours Cayman, said that LGBT people are hearing more and more from those who object to their demands for equality, “If you don’t like it, leave.”

Bryan said that while this is part of the misconception that all gay people in Cayman are either foreign or somehow unduly influenced by foreigners, it is hard for Caymanian LGBT people to constantly hear. She added that it is “a hurtful sentiment, particularly when it’s directed towards those who only want to feel safe and secure wherever they live”.

But Bryan stated in a release this week that it’s the kind of rhetoric that the community is all too familiar with and is because its members have started speaking up in hopes of being heard, respected or at least tolerated. But she said LGBT people are instead “reduced to some kind of pariah”.

She added, “No longer seen as fit to live amongst others in our own country, we’re told to simply pack up and leave, as if we’ve no attachment whatsoever to anything or anyone here. Never mind the job we may have secured or our friends and family or the countless memories made, we’re expected to sacrifice it all for want of a more accepting, more progressive society.”

She lamented the spread of the “toxic rhetoric”, which she said had infected “our own churches and government” and fuelled the calls for LGBT people to leave their own country.

Still hopeful that the Constitution protects the rights of minorities, Bryan pointed to the effort by Caymanian attorney Chantelle Day, who has stood up against the establishment and successfully secured the right in the Grand Court to marry her same-sex partner. While the decision by the chief justice to recognise marriage equality was challenged by the government, reacting to populist pressure, Bryan noted that the Bill of Rights is there to support everyone, not just the majority.

“Its purpose is to minimise injustices and secure fundamental rights and freedoms for all to enjoy,” she stated.

Bryan urged those who hold public office to speak accurately about the law and if they do not, they should be held accountable for false or inaccurate statements upon which others rely.

Confident that the issue of marriage equality will be upheld when the case goes before the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal next month, she accepted that many people are still going to disagree with the outcome.

But it is not acceptable for those who don’t agree to continue making LGBT Cameroonians unwelcome in their own home, Bryan stated.

