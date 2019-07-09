Legal fraternity pays tribute to late judge

Picture of Justice Charles Quin is hung in the courthouse

(CNS): A portrait photograph of Justice Charles Quin, who died last month, has been hung in the upstairs foyer of the courthouse in George Town. The ceremonial unveiling of the picture took place at the court on 26 June after dozens of lawyers, at the invitation of the chief justice, paid tribute to one of Cayman’s most popular members of the legal profession.

Lawyers from across the profession, from those working in the financial services sectors to criminal defence attorneys, packed into Court One to talk about the judge. Speaking on behalf of the Attorney General’s Chambers, Solicitor General Reshma Sharma summed up what everyone believed of Justice Quin when she said that “the jury is still out on whether or not he was the nicest judge in the world or the nicest man”.

Many recounted amusing stories about Justice Quin, who was well known for his sense of humour as well as his integrity and real sense of justice.

