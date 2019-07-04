HIV+ expat permits considered case by case

(CNS): Following the recent release by UNAIDS calling on the Cayman Islands and 47 other countries to lift restrictions on people seeking to visit, study or work who are HIV positive, officials here have said that there is no mandatory restriction and that each case is considered on its own merit based on medical expert advice and the circumstances of a work permit applicant. A report on CNS last week stirred up considerable debate among CNS readers, many of whom supported a ban.

Responding to CNS enquiries on the issue, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) Director Sharon Roulstone explained in detail that the approach in considering applicants for work permits who tested positive for the HIV virus depended on a number of factors. She said the law and regulations governing WORC require the boards and director to be satisfied that anyone wanting to live and work in the Cayman Islands is in good health.

“This is tested by way of a medical questionnaire that must accompany all work and residency applications,” Roulstone told CNS. “Where it is found that an applicant has tested positive for the HIV virus or in fact any communicable disease, decision-makers defer to the chief medical officer (CMO) at the HSA for guidance. Whilst our policy in this regard is unwritten, it is well established. Every case is considered on its own merits with guidance provided by the CMO.”

She said that although the HIV virus is communicable, refusing an application based on the risk of transmission alone is not advisable.

“A decision to refuse can be made, however, if the applicant is likely to become a significant burden to the health system,” she added, pointing to considerations such as the need for lifelong antivirals, periodic testing, counselling and monitoring, as well as the lack of health cover in the basic health insurance plan for most workers.

“HIV positive patients therefore must be able to prove that their private medical insurance (not CINICO) will cover all HIV related costs,” Roulstone stated. “The law also gives the relevant decision-makers discretion to consider the wider public interests when deciding whether or not to grant an application based on the health of the worker.”

She noted that the nature of the occupation would also be a point to consider in the decision and whether or not it would create potential for an increased risk of transmission.

But Roulstone was clear that government was cognizant of the need not to discriminate against people because they are HIV positive.

“We recognise the rights of all individuals and as far as possible make decisions that are not discriminatory based on the health of the person,” she said. “We appreciate that rarely are two cases ever the same and that the risks of transmission will accordingly vary. Our policy therefore is to consult with the CMO and be guided by him before making a health-related decision.”

The policy of consulting the CMO is long established and best practice, and Roulstone believes that no one has been banned from working in Cayman purely on the grounds of their HIV status without consultation with the CMO and consideration of the wider application, case by case basis. She further noted that any change to the current requirements would be a matter for Cabinet and the legislature.

