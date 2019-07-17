Gunman mugs woman on doorstep

(CNS): An armed man made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash on Sunday night after mugging a woman on her doorstep. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the robber struck at around 11pm at an address off Anton Bodden Drive in Bodden Town. The woman had just left her place of business and was returning home with the takings. Before exiting her vehicle, she was approached by a lone man brandishing a handgun and demanding cash. The robber, who was described as being of dark complexion, fled the scene in a vehicle with her handbag containing the money. The woman was not injured.

Police say they are are seeking witnesses to the crime. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Crime, Police