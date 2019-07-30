CNS Viewpoint: The premier’s attack on CNS over our reporting on the ins and outs of the controversial cruise port project was not unexpected but was nevertheless misplaced. We are fully aware that Alden McLaughlin’s pointed criticisms are largely due to his belief that we are tools or conduits for his political opponents. But he is dead wrong.

CNS has never hidden the fact that we oppose the development of cruise berthing facilities in George Town. This is because of the catastrophic impact on the environment, which can never be outweighed by the government’s claimed economic benefits, never mind the actual ones, which are very hard to find.

And not without good reason, because the evidence suggests that the majority of our readers don’t support this unnecessary and destructive proposal, largely for the same reason. It’s the environment, stupid.

Since the public consultation part of the environmental impact assessment in 2015, when three out of four people who took part in a survey said they were against the facility, that ratio has been reflected in almost all subsequent straw polls. CNS has been reporting on the environmental downside of this project and raising questions about who would really benefit for a long time.

Once the Cruise Port Referendum group was formed, we continued with our position and offered our backing to their quest for a national vote. The premier may believe that this is a personal campaign against him because some of his outspoken critics, such as Mario Rankin and Johann Moxam, are also involved in the campaign, but this has led to his continual dismissal of the message they are trying to deliver. We believe that it is to his own detriment, as he has never sought to truly understand or find out about the genuine opposition to this project.

There are many people involved in the CPR campaign who are staunch advocates for the environment, and they dominate the grassroots movement. Moreover, even if some of them, like Moxam or Rankin, do have political ambitions and oppose the premier, this does not mean that they cannot also have genuine concerns about the project and the negative environmental, social and economic ramifications for the entire country.

But because CNS has reported extensively on the serious environmental threats this project poses, we have consistently hit a brick wall when it comes to getting our questions answered. We have been denied comment and ignored at every turn, with officials involved in this project apparently taking the position that if they don’t respond to our enquires, then we won’t write the stories.

So, given little choice and trusting a number of inside sources, we opted to run stories that we had very good reasons to believe were accurate while making it clear that the information was not official and not always verifiable. Given the subject matter, we believe this was important. We also believe that they were accurate and felt the readers could make up their own minds.

By way of example, the premier is now denying that his government is considering challenging the referendum on the grounds that it is not a matter of national importance. (According to the Constitution, a people-initiated referendum must be “on a matter or matters of national importance”). While that may be the case now, we are very confident that it was on the table a matter of weeks ago.

Perhaps circumstances, perhaps legal advice or many other possibilities persuaded the premier to change his mind on that front, which may have led to his denials at the press conference on Monday. We don’t know, but what we do know is that standing in the Legislative Assembly just a few weeks ago, he categorically refused to say that he believed the project was one of national importance and refused to do so again yesterday.

The designs that we published in May (See: More design images emerge of proposed port), which were referred to as ‘fake news’ only a few weeks ago, are uncannily similar to the pictures shown at Monday’s press briefing. But in another twist, CNS has learned through unofficial and unverifiable sources that this is not actually the final design in any event. Our oftentimes very reliable sources tell us that was the image of the more expensive proposed option and not the one that government actually opted for. But hey, we could be wrong. We will let you, the reader, decide.

From the start, the facts about this project have been slippery, to say the least. Officials have been very reluctant to reveal anything. But we have done our best to ensure important facts, such as the removal of the Department of the Environment from the steering committee and the emergence of CHEC as a contender in the bidding, have reached the public domain. And no matter what the premier claims, at one point the Chinese firm was offering ‘extra projects’ as part of its bid, which had caused people to suspect it would help the Beijing-based company make the cut.

Reporting on this project has never been easy. The public knows this because those who are concerned about the proposal have also sought information themselves, only to be knocked back.

Urgent questions remain: Exactly what are those 900 jobs the government promised? What are the realities of the financing model? Where are the missing geotechnical reports and updated EIAs? The real cost benefit analysis, how the project will impact George Town, the cargo and general tourism operations during construction, and exactly how many passengers will we expect annually when the work is complete are also still shrouded in mystery.

The premier’s constant criticisms of us simply because he thinks we give a platform to his political opponents is absurd.

Given how many he now has, it would be almost impossible not to be a competent news organisation and not give some voice to those who criticise his actions, especially when even some of those on his own government benches and within his own political party have their disagreements with him.

McLaughlin is a political pragmatist who, like many who have been in the field for a long time, may have lost sight of why they became public servants. While ensuring that his political party retains power is neither unusual nor necessarily a bad thing if it’s done fairly, his dismissal of the petition and the campaign is just plain wrong. It is first and foremost about the environment and the socioeconomic challenges it will present, which many believe will drastically outweigh its benefits.

McLaughlin may genuinely believe that this project will shower us all in riches but his steadfast refusal to truly accept that the campaign is a grassroots organisation fueled by a genuine fear of what will happen to the marine environment is to his detriment. The fight against the project and, more importantly, the battle to at least let the people decide on it at the ballot box is not about running his political career or bringing down the government but about trying to prevent a major natural catastrophe, even as we face the effects of climate change and environmental degradation, which will bite fiercely in the coming years.

In the end, if there is a vote and the people make it clear that they think the project is a truly splendid idea, then so be it. That’s democracy.

But here at CNS, we will not stop reporting about conservation concerns and the other threats this project poses, no matter what the premier thinks our motivation is. After all — and many of our readers are acutely aware of this — it is really hard to find destinations in recent years that partnered with cruise lines to build a dock where the local people still believe everything is really truly splendid.

