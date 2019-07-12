Eight more medals for Cayman at Island Games

Jeavhon Jackson takes silver in the 100m

(CNS Local Life): Cayman’s athletes took four silver and four bronze medals in various events Thursday, bringing their total hardware to 22, including eight golds. After finishing the fastest out of the heats, Jeavhon Jackson took silver in the 100m in 10.94, just .12 seconds off the gold medal pace of Guernsey. Sherlock Brooks also came away with hardware in track, earning silver in the 400m in 49.31 seconds. Swimmer Raya Embury-Brown has added another medal to her collection, earning a second silver at the games, this time in the 800m freestyle event, after coming in second in the 1,500m freestyle on Tuesday.

Category: Local News