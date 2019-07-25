Drunk truck driver smashes into wall

Crashed truck, 24 July 2019

(CNS): The 28-year-old driver of a white Ford F-150 truck who careered into a wall and a chain-link fence belonging to two separate homes on Crewe Road late Thursday night was more than twice the legal alcohol limit, police have said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:20pm between Clarence Drive and Belmont Close in George Town. The Bodden Town man behind the wheel lost control before running off the road into the two yards.

Despite the damage, when emergency services arrived at the scene he did not complain of any injuries, though he narrowly escaped being hurt by the pole from the fence that penetrated the windshield.

Police on the scene established that no one else was involved. He was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following the roadside breath test, which gave a result of 0.212, double the legal limit. He was also arrested for several other driving offenses, including driving without insurance and careless driving, but has since been bailed.

