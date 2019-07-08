Driver smashes into airport building

Crash at ORIA, 7 July 2019

(CNS): The driver of a grey Porsche SUV landed in hospital Sunday night after he smashed the car into a building on the airport site. Police said the SUV exited the road and collided with the building on Owen Roberts Drive at around 10:00pm Friday, one of many road smashes on Grand Cayman this weekend. No other car was involved and no one else was hurt but the 31-year-old man behind the wheel sustained minor injuries.

The driver was given a roadside breath test after the crash, which registered a reading of 0.130%, and police also found that he was using the vehicle without permission of the owner. The man, who is from North Side, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, careless driving, unlawful use of vehicle, driving without being qualified and driving without insurance.



He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and is now on police bail.



