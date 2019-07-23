DoE defends conservation law

Protect Our Future protest to save the mangroves

(CNS): The public is being urged to learn about and understand the National Conservation Law so that they can properly contribute to the current review and make the most of the law itself, which also provides for considerable public input in various areas. Taking to the radio waves last week, officials from the Department of Environment talked about the importance of this legislation, which is designed to protect native species and habitat and to ensure that consideration is given to the natural world before it is built on.

“The National Conservation Law does provide a lot of entry points for the public in the conservation process and we are very pleased to see it is being taken up,” said DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie. She explained that it was public pressure that led to the National Conservation Council considering placing some of Cayman’s land crab species on the species protection list in the law.

John Bothwell, DoE Legislation and Coordination Manager, also stressed the importance of public input on environmental issues. He said that when people take part in the consultation on conservation questions, their comments and opinions go before the decision makers in Cabinet.

However, the NCL is not a full environmental law as it does not deal with issues of clean energy or air pollution. The director explained that Cayman still needs legislative protection in these areas and that the planning law is in desperate need of an overhaul.

The battle to pass the NCL was hard fought and the final legislation was a compromise following years of consultation, drafting and redrafting to satisfy all stakeholders. But although it is relatively benign in its imposition on development, Premier Alden McLaughlin has nevertheless taken against the law, which was passed unanimously in the Legislative Assembly after the hard work by his former ministerial colleague, Wayne Panton.

The premier was once a champion for the environment, even ensuring that it was given a mention in the Cayman Islands 2009 Constitution, obligating government to “adopt reasonable legislative and other measures to protect the heritage and wildlife and the land and sea biodiversity of the Cayman Islands”.

However, the premier is now leading the charge to re-write the law and is chairing the review committee, having described parts of the NCL as “ridiculous” because government had been required to undertake environmental impact assessments for roads.

Ebanks-Petrie explained that the idea behind EIAs is to ensure that the impact on the environment of any development is considered, particularly whether negative impacts can be avoided or mitigated before the work starts rather than finding out after the fact that a critical eco-system or habitat was unnecessarily and irreversibly damaged.

During their rounds on the talk shows, Ebanks-Petrie and Bothwell explained that the conservation law is not about stopping Caymanians from building on their land or fishing for sprats but to ensure that many of the cultural practices and local heritage are preserved into the future.

The population has doubled since the original marine park laws and there has been a massive increase in tourism. While the much-needed restrictions have a knock-on effect on Caymanians and those traditions, in order to ensure that the next generation can still fish or catch crabs, the pressures are such that there must be rules to manage sustainability.

“We understand people feeling pressured …and that their cultural practices are being targeted…but we can’t just be blind to the fact that we, ourselves, are impacting our resources and we need to put measures in place to ensure our children and grandchildren will also have access to traditions and cultural practices,” Ebanks-Petrie added.

Related

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature