Demands for CoP to step into land dispute

CoP Byrne, Area Commander Lloyd Marriott, Captain Crosby and Mike Adam (Photo courtesy RCIPS)

(CNS): An ongoing land dispute that has arisen between two private home owners in West Bay has become a community battle and residents in the district are demanding that Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne step in and restore the legal right of way that former Cabinet minister Mike Adam has to his home after his neighbour effectively blocked access. Following more than a week of escalating confrontation, demonstrations and mounting Facebook traffic over the issue, Adam’s neighbours accused Byrne of neglecting his duty at a community meeting last week.

Residents in and around Kings Road, where Adam lives, raised the issue at the meeting with police last week. However, the police believe this is a civil dispute, which means that unless a court has ruled one way or another, the police cannot enforce access for Adam, who was the community services minister in the last UDP government.

Local boxing champion Charles Whittaker warned the commissioner at the meeting that because he sat on his hands, this type of dispute could turn deadly. Most of the residents who attended the meeting and spoke about the issue supported Adam and could not understand why the police have failed to enforce what they see as an obvious breach of Adam’s lawful access to his land. Given that the access was registered, the community believes that the lack of enforcement shows the RCIPS is taking sides.

Commissioner Byrne has denied any bias on his part or those of his officers but said they cannot lawfully clear any obstructions that have been placed on the easement without a direction from a court.

According to a release from the RCIPS, the day after the community meeting at the local primary school on Thursday evening, the commissioner met with Adam, his family, neighbours and his lawyer to discuss the details of the dispute over the easement across an adjoining property. But the neighbour, Wilson Mendoza, who owns the land in question, was not present.

Byrne has said he will be reaching out for a meeting with him as soon as possible, but in the meantime, the CoP has stressed the need for a peaceful solution to the matter. But while his officers are ready to enforce an order of the court with respect to the easement, one has to be granted first.

Adam and his family have been using the land to access their own property for some 40 years. An easement is acquired lawfully even without registration after twenty years of uninterrupted use, but in this case the family has registered the easement. Nevertheless, the neighbour has erected a gate with a padlock and last week reportedly dumped boulders and rubble on the access point to ensure Adam cannot cross the land.

In a formal statement the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said that without a court order, police officers were unable to clear any obstructions on private land, even, if appears to be the case in this dispute, it is restricting a lawful right of way.

The police said they had “sought and received consultative legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions”, which confirmed that “the decision of the registrar of lands in this matter is not enforceable by police absent a court order and penal notice”.

They said the parties must seek a remedy through the court. Meanwhile, besides intervening to prevent a potential breach of the peace, unless other action is directed or authorised by the court, the police cannot step in.

