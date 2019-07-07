Cullers bag over 800k greens

Green iguana (photo by DoE)

(CNS): A whopping 803,446 green iguanas have now been killed since the culling programme began at the end of October last year. The latest statistics, which were posted on the Department of Environment’s website this weekend, reveals that in June alone over 112,000 greens were bagged and taken to the dump, the largest haul in a single month since November when the cull first started. The number of iguanas killed means that the army of cullers have now earned more than $4 million

While the number of iguanas culled declined during the first quarter of this year, this has improved considerably over the last two months as the iguanas have become more visible due to an increase in temperature, which makes them more active, and as the breeding season begins, when they are on the move looking for a mate.

Given the prolific reproductive ability of the iguanas, the need to increase the cull numbers ahead of the breeding season was important and officials are pleased that the cullers are keeping well on top of the targets, ensuring that the project will be a success.

When the cull started the DoE estimated that there could be as may as 1.5 million eating their way through the local vegetation and posing a serious threat to the fauna across Grand Cayman, but with at least 50% of the population removed so far, the cull has already made a significant impact.

Officials have confirmed that they will be doing a population survey in the autumn to assess the numbers and get a true measure of the success of the island-wide cull.

