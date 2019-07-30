Cruise fees will fund project, says CIG

Cruise port facility plans revealed 29 July, artist’s rendition (click to enlarge)

(CNS): Government began answering some questions about the cruise berthing project on Monday, following revelations on Friday that the Verdant Isle group had won the bid for the controversial development. The premier, tourism minister and other government officials insisted that the financing for the $200 million dock will be paid for from existing fees that currently cover the tender service, with the public purse giving up only $2 per head.

Cruise and cargo dock plan described by the government as ‘fake news’ (click to enlarge)

Speaking at a press conference, the government unveiled a picture of what the piers will look like when complete, which looked very similar to the one that it had described as ‘fake news’ when it was first circulated in the public domain earlier this year. As well as presenting the new design, which Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell claims is not only in deeper water but has a smaller footprint that the original planes, there was a brief explanation of the financing model.

The government has said that Verdant Isle will be funding the project alongside the two cruise lines in their consortium, with financing by CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank. Although government had said that Disney and MSN Cruises were also involved in the financing, apparently this is no longer the case. Those two cruise lines now are simply committed to continuing to send ships to the destination and paying the taxes, which will ultimately pay back Verdant Isle.

It is estimated that a minimum of around two million passengers annually will be needed to ensure that the consortium is paid back in full for the investment and is able to earn a return over and above the estimated $200 million costs over the 25-year period that it will be recouping the passenger taxes. However, government expects passenger numbers to grow to much more than two million, and as it does the $2 it is giving up per passenger will easily be covered by the increase in numbers.

According to a presentation shown by the tourism minstry chief officer, Stran Bodden, the bulk of the cash will come from the remaining fees, which are currently paid to the local companies that tender the passengers from the anchored ships.

The government insisted that there will be no upland development associated with the project aside from the actual terminal, which will replace the current Royal Watler Terminal.

Minister Kirkconnell said that one of the hardest parts of the negotiations had been to make it clear that the government would not allow any shopping malls between the ship and George Town (the upland development). He said the current Royal Watler tenants have been guaranteed the same square footage, though there appears to be no guarantees about rents at the new facility. But Kirkconnell pointed to the concessions process at the new airport as a potential model for local retailers to gain space in the new terminal, even though that process was widely criticised.

The tourism minister also spoke about the work that will be created as a result of the project, but he was till vague about what exactly the new 900 jobs will be. He said there would be hundreds of construction jobs generated by McAlpine, the local contractor leading the Verdant Isle group, during the building phase, which is expected to take at least two and a half years. However, the other jobs, he said, would result from the need for more staff in the retail stores, bars and restaurants, more taxi and bus drivers, as well as what he described as entrepreneurial opportunities for local people to service the sector.

Meanwhile, the project manager, Peter Granger, said that the project was going to be split into nine phases and at no time would the cargo operations be impacted, even while the enhancement work to that area was underway. He said the tendering process will continue throughout the construction and work to create a new pier for those operations will be one of the first phases, as there will need to be a tender pier, especially in high season,

The proposed piers can accommodate just four ships but in the peak winter season Cayman could welcome as many as seven ships to port and will still need, at the very least, seasonal tendering service for those ships not able to berth.

During the conference the premier did address the referendum briefly and gave mixed messages on the government’s position as well as very misleading information about the numbers submitted to the Elections Office that were not registered voters. (See: Premier sends mixed message on port vote)

Despite the major controversies and the increasing opposition to this project, the premier insisted that the majority of people in Cayman support it, not just for the cruise berthing but also enhancing the cargo area. In his statement he said that has been the case for decades.

“Now that we are in a position to provide the information we promised, I have no doubt that even should we go to a referendum that it will be won overwhelmingly in favour of us completing the project and placing our islands in the best possible position to maintain and grow an important part of our economy,” he said.

See the premier’s statement and other relevant documents in the CNS Library

See the full conference below on CIGTV starting at 35:25 and statement

Related

Category: development, Local News, Politics