CPR calls for transparency on cruise port

(CNS): Now that government has announced that the Verdant Isle consortium led by local general contractors McAlpine has won the port project bid, the campaigners for a referendum have urged government to now answer the many open questions around this controversial proposal. Mario Rankin, one of the activists spearheading the campaign for a people’s vote, welcomed government’s acknowledgment of the petition and saying that no contract would be finalised until after it has been verified.

As of the 27 July, over 66% of the petition signatures required to trigger a referendum had been verified, as more than 3,500 verification forms had been signed and returned to the Elections Office. With just 1,790 names to be confirmed from 2,135 signatures left to be verified, the campaigners remain confident that in a few weeks the document will be confirmed.

While the activists expect the petition to be successful, they also expected that government was going to announce a winning bidder, even though they had warned that moving the process on before the referendum process is complete puts the public purse at risk.

Rankin said that supporters of the petition should not be discouraged by the government’s announcement, especially as the verification process for the petition has moved more swiftly than expected and the people’s vote is now inevitable.

“The work that everybody put in has borne fruit and I am convinced that the verification process will be completed and that people will get their chance to vote on this in a referendum,” Rankin stated.

He and his fellow activists urged the government, now that it has finally acknowledged the petition for the people-initiated referendum, to reveal all at today’s press conference.

“It was now incumbent on government to reveal the full details about the cost of the project, how it will be funded and the revised designs,” Rankin added.

The activists are also keen to hear about the plans for a new environmental impact assessment. The grassroots movement said the community must be given the information so they can make an informed decision on this very substantial project, which will affect the marine environment, the public purse, the social fabric and quality of life, before the vote goes ahead. .

Some of the most important questions they say must now be answered include the total cost, the details of the financing model, including cash, the numbers of cruise passengers involved, the revised designs, the environmental impact assessment process, and the geotechnical and other studies, any upland development, the complete job list, the final business case and government’s plans to manage what could be a three-year construction period.

