Cost of cruise port more than cash

Mario Rankin writes: Taking a strong look at our region and the evolution of the cruise industry going as far back as the 1950’s, it was amusing to see floating cities showing up to beautiful Caribbean islands that had much more to offer than the ships themselves. Blinded by the amusement and consumed by the idea that money makes everything better, we consistently allowed and went to great lengths to encourage them to keep coming, in the absence of any proper sustainable development strategy or carrying capacity and limitations in place to ensure we create the right balance in both sectors.

We grew our tourism product from a world class diving destination and a place of peace and tranquillity, “the place that time had forgotten”, to a multi-service tourism industry providing services to accommodate both sides of the tourism sector.

We have now morphed into a numbers game only strategy, where the machinery is being driven by those who control policy and legislation. This is why we see so much push to continue accommodating the cruise lines, with an absolute disregard for the Cayman Islands people and, more importantly, the environment, which is, ironically, the very thing that attracts millions of tourist to the Caribbean every year.

Here in the Cayman Islands it’s mind-boggling because the statistics produced every year by the Economics and Statistics Office do not favour the cruise industry. However, the government has taken the position to lead the charge on building a $300-400 million dollar cruise dock without the consent of the people, as opposed to redeveloping and extending the airport to accommodate more stay-over tourism, which brings in the most revenue with less strain on our infrastructure.

Our strong point has always been what we refer to today as “CaymanKind”, which is the hospitable and welcoming nature of the people.

But somewhere along the line we lost what we identify ourselves as and what we call our tourism product. My reason for saying that is because we are now fighting an uphill battle with our elected officials to respect the people’s right to referendum, which was ironically given to the people by those who are now fighting us: the PPM party with some broken pieces of the UDP.

Some facts to consider:

1. 90% of all islands in our region that have cruise piers/docks have very little stay-over tourism compared to Cayman. Third world countries whose economies are struggling and places like Roatan, Jamaica and the Bahamas will exchange anything to generate revenue, including their environment. But they are not our competition. Cruise ships don’t visit same destination twice on one voyage; their itinerary has multiple stops, which is why they can sell the cruise vacations.

2. We have had record-breaking numbers in both sectors of our tourism for three years running, yet there are no cruise piers. Last time the minister for tourism had a public meeting, he aggressively warned that we must build the piers now because of Cuba and said that we all knew how aggressive they are about cruise tourism. Well, thank goodness we didn’t rush and build the piers on that advice, as we heard a few weeks back that US President Donald Trump has banned all cruise lines from going to Cuba.

3. Numbers don’t lie or have an opinion. You can use a calculator in all languages and you will find the same result, which is as follows: 80% of all revenue generated by our tourism industry comes directly from stay-over tourism. 20% comes from cruise passengers but 80-90% of infrastructure strain and cost comes from that 20% of our tourism. The most important issue isn’t the infrastructure cost and strain; it’s the environment and the quality of our tourism product that are at the greatest risk if we continue on the path we’re on now.

If the reason why we so desperately need the cruise pier/dock is to maintain the quality of our tourism product, we need to ask ourselves some questions: Who are we building this cruise pier for? What benefits, if any, will this new cruise pier bring for Caymanians? Assessing the numbers, we know stay-over tourists spend more than cruise ship passengers, so why didn’t we create the necessary updates to accommodate our stay-over tourists with the new airport? Lastly, if we want our product to remain one of the best in the Caribbean, why haven’t we implemented any sustainable development plans to protect our environment and infrastructure?

The government is claiming that the piers will be financed by what they will save on the tenders. At present the government get US$5.25 or CI$4.20 per passenger. If it costs $400m to build, we will need 95 million passengers to pay for it. With two million passengers per year, that is close to 48 years.

I guess now we understand where the rumours of Dart getting the port for 99 years came from. When you factor in interest on those funds over such a long period, it will take a very long time to pay it back.

Related

Category: Viewpoint