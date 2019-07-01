Cops reel in another drug canoe

RCIPS Joint Marine Unit

(CNS) Two local men and one Jamaican are currently in custody after police came across what they suspected was a drug-loaded canoe while on patrol on the beach around Prospect Point early Friday morning. According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the officers spotted two men near a beached white canoe with several bags scattered onshore. After the men were apprehended the police searched the area and found several parcels containing what appeared to be ganja.

The police also pulled over a suspicious vehicle nearby and stopped the driver. Following inquiries, all three were arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja.

Two of the men, aged 37 and 39, are from Bodden Town, and a third man, aged 25, is from Jamaica. The Jamaican national was also arrested for illegal landing, police said.

The RCIP said that the inquiries were continuing.

