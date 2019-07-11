Cop arrested over bank break-in

RBC, George Town

(CNS): A 46-year-old man from George Town who is a serving police officer has been arrested in connection with a bank burglary that happened more than three years ago. The man has reportedly been suspended from duty but is currently on police bail. The investigation by Serious Crime Review Team into the break-in, which happened at the Royal Bank of Canada on Shedden Road in June 2016, continues.

The RCIPS issued a short release confirming the police officer’s arrest, but no other details, such as his rank or the department where he was employed, were revealed.

According to reports from the police at the time of the bank burglary, the culprits broke into the George Town bank overnight on Wednesday 22 to Thursday 23 June in 2016 and made-off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The money was taken from the dispensing units at the cashiers’ desks and the burglars did not breach the vault. There was no indication at the time as to how the burglars had by-passed the security systems and alarms.

