Concrete and codes challenge GT revamp

(CNS): Plans to regenerate and reinvigorate George Town as still, after more than six years, in the very early visionary stages and the ambitious project is facing numerous challenges, from the amount of concrete and asphalt needed to problems with building codes and planning regulations. During a public meeting in the capital Thursday, the team from the planning ministry outlined many ideas about improving George Town, but it was very clear this plan is still a long way from taking shape.

While Deputy Chief Officer Tristan Hydes, George Town Manager and Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator Colin Lumsden and Policy Analyst Charles Brown presented some of the ideas they are contemplating, they also outlined the challenges the project faces, which Lumsden said were so numerous he could write a book. But the three enthusiastic planners dodged the biggest challenge of all, which is how this project fits with the government’s proposal to construct cruise berthing facilities in the middle of the harbour.

While the issue of cargo operations clashing with the re-ignition of George Town’s night life was acknowledged, there were no real solutions on offer, despite their enthusiasm that, with “a lot of hard work”, the significant challenges ahead could be addressed.

Lumsden, who gave the main presentation to a room of more than 50 people at the newly named Constitution Hall, raised the problem of the lack of trees and green space in George Town, which will be a priority to address. No more than 1% of the capital is green, which Lumsden said was a “very low number”, stressing that “trees are always good” and insisting that the goal was to plant many of them.

But with some 99% of the capital covered in asphalt and also difficult to walk around, the team has its work cut out. Ideas included planting trees in road medians and around intersections and sidewalks, and the ministry planning experts are looking at the idea of ‘pocket parks’, where people can rest in small areas with plenty of greenery and shade, which Lumsden said could also reduce the temperature of the capital.

Lumsden lamented the decline of George Town, which he said began in the 1990’s with the imposition of modern building codes and single-use zones that have diminished the character of the capital.

Another major issue is the need to challenge the building codes and single-use zoning to enable mixed developments that include apartments and coffee shops in the same building. But with the vast majority of property in George Town in dozens of different private sector hands, how this transformation, which is clearly supported by the public, could become a reality remains in question.

While the team has identified the many challenges and created potential solutions, the actual implementation is many years away. But work on the roads continues and the street beautification that the ministry proposes is likely to begin soon.

Hoping for public involvement, the three men indicated that there would be many more meetings. They said they were creating social media platforms to engage the public and specific stakeholders in George Town about how this proposed revamp can take shape.

