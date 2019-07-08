Coast guard and RCIPS join cross-border bust

Participates of the international joint operation to target illicit maritime activity within the region

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) recently participated in an international operation that netted 14 suspected smugglers, over 5,000lbs of ganja worth almost $4 million on the street, two maritime vessels, one gun, 91 rounds of ammunition and US$9,000. Operation Rip Tide, which also involved the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit, the United States Coast Guard and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), was the first multi-agency mission in more than ten years where Cayman law enforcement officials were deployed on foreign military vessels in support of counter-drug operations.

During the operation, CICG Lieutenant Commander Leo Anglin and RCIPS Police Constable Adrian Clarke were deployed on board the Jamaican Defense Force Coast Guard’s offshore patrol vessels HMJS Cornwall and HMJS Middlesex, as well as the USCG’s Venturous.

Anglin said, “This type of joint operation lets us leverage inter-agency partnerships to target maritime smuggling organisations responsible for the illicit trafficking of persons, drugs and weapons, within the region.”

Lieutenant Commander Wenk, the USCG Military Attaché in Jamaica, said it was great to see multiple law enforcement agencies collaborating to security.

“The United States is committed to working with Jamaica and the Cayman Islands to counter transnational criminal organisations that threaten the safety and stability of Caribbean nations,” he said. “The Cayman Islands have been key contributors in the fight against illicit activity in the maritime domain and remain more than willing to assist Jamaica and the United States in fighting illicit maritime activity in the region.”

Commodore Wemyss-Gorman, the officer in charge of the JDF’s Maritime, Aviation and Cyber Command added, “Collaborations like this go a long way towards strengthening the network of law enforcement agencies against nefarious actors in our maritime space. The JDF is fully committed to the fight and looks forward to future engagements of this type.”

Robert Scotland, the head of Cayman’s new coast guard agency, said, “The experience that was gained and the exchange of professional knowledge will help us build a professional Coast Guard that is respected within the region. We look forward to further participation in Joint training exercises and operational deployments of this kind as they will only server to help with this objective.”

Lieutenant Commander Anglin and PC Clarke with members of the Jamaica Defense Force

