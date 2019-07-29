CIG dragging out basic pay review

Premier Alden McLaughlin answers questions about minimum wage in the LA

(CNS): Low paid workers facing the pinch with the ever-increasing cost of living in Cayman appear to be facing a long wait over a possible increase in the $6 national minimum wage, as government appears to be dragging its feet. The premier confirmed that his ministry was going to reconvene the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee to review the current basic pay across the Cayman Islands but he refused to give a time line for how long it would take.

Answering a parliamentary question Thursday from MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) about the review and the potential for a reasonable increase, Premier Alden McLaughlin took credit for establishing the minimum wage in the first place but said it was not for his government to arbitrarily say what the revised figure should be and he was unable to say when it will happen.

He said the committee would “be reestablished to investigate and inquire into all matters related and make appropriate recommendations relating to minimum rates of wage, identify reforms to improve the process and investigate if the minimum wage is still effective”

McLaughlin said the minimum wage committee was engaging the UN’s International Labour Organization as consultants for a wider review of the labour market and government policies.

McLaughlin didn’t say when the committee would be established but the review was “still in the early stages”. However, he told Bryan that there was a process and he could not just click his fingers and come up with a rate that sounds right. He said the impact on the overall economy had to be examined and that it was a technical exercise, as he reminded the LA how the business community had fought against a minimum wage for years and recalled the fears expressed that it would negatively impact the economy.

He said the fears turned out to be unfounded, and given the current situation he expected that the committee would come to the position that the minimum wage would need to increase, but it was not for government to say what that figure should be.

But Alva Suckoo (NEW) pointed out that the advisory committee had from the beginning said the recommended $6 per hour was very conservative. He asked whether, given the problem of inflation, it would be a good idea to set a timetable to meet with the government’s budget preparations. But the premier said that would be impossible.

However, one issue that even the business community is now concerned about is the cost of housing and accommodation. Based on a 40-hour week, minimum wage earners, after pension and health contributions, are earning less than $1,000 per month, which means the low paid have very little chance of securing affordable accommodation without cramming themselves into crowded apartments.

