CIG dragging out basic pay review
(CNS): Low paid workers facing the pinch with the ever-increasing cost of living in Cayman appear to be facing a long wait over a possible increase in the $6 national minimum wage, as government appears to be dragging its feet. The premier confirmed that his ministry was going to reconvene the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee to review the current basic pay across the Cayman Islands but he refused to give a time line for how long it would take.
Answering a parliamentary question Thursday from MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) about the review and the potential for a reasonable increase, Premier Alden McLaughlin took credit for establishing the minimum wage in the first place but said it was not for his government to arbitrarily say what the revised figure should be and he was unable to say when it will happen.
He said the committee would “be reestablished to investigate and inquire into all matters related and make appropriate recommendations relating to minimum rates of wage, identify reforms to improve the process and investigate if the minimum wage is still effective”
McLaughlin said the minimum wage committee was engaging the UN’s International Labour Organization as consultants for a wider review of the labour market and government policies.
McLaughlin didn’t say when the committee would be established but the review was “still in the early stages”. However, he told Bryan that there was a process and he could not just click his fingers and come up with a rate that sounds right. He said the impact on the overall economy had to be examined and that it was a technical exercise, as he reminded the LA how the business community had fought against a minimum wage for years and recalled the fears expressed that it would negatively impact the economy.
He said the fears turned out to be unfounded, and given the current situation he expected that the committee would come to the position that the minimum wage would need to increase, but it was not for government to say what that figure should be.
But Alva Suckoo (NEW) pointed out that the advisory committee had from the beginning said the recommended $6 per hour was very conservative. He asked whether, given the problem of inflation, it would be a good idea to set a timetable to meet with the government’s budget preparations. But the premier said that would be impossible.
However, one issue that even the business community is now concerned about is the cost of housing and accommodation. Based on a 40-hour week, minimum wage earners, after pension and health contributions, are earning less than $1,000 per month, which means the low paid have very little chance of securing affordable accommodation without cramming themselves into crowded apartments.
Category: Politics
While they go slow on any changes they continue to deprive Caymanian school leavers of entry level jobs and worsen the mass importation of poverty. The ghettoization of the jewel of the Caribbean and destruction of our future gathers apace. Well done Alden. You took one look at the mess created by Mac, and actually made it worse!
Leading by non-leading. Cayman Islands leading the way
Hope the review of all Civil Servants will also be done now because quite a few have not had a pay raise in over 10 years. The on and off COL does not cut it. And we now know officially ( although we always suspected this) where we are in the world rankings for cost of living.
AHA….i said once the minimum wage was implemented it was only a matter of time (less than 5 years) and it’s been increased AGAIN. When are politicians going to learn. We have how many countries to look at as examples. Never implement a minimum wage. It just increases inflation.
You increase minimum wage which is your biggest sector in any economy. There is more money to spend. That means business’s will increase their product costs. For two reasons. One, it costs more to employ the employee’s and second, more money means more money grab by business.
This is why in an economic down turn, no business raises the costs of goods but keeps them low. Or no one buys their goods.
Guess whats gonna happen when they increase minimum wage again. Yup, cost of inflation will just get higher, faster.
Good job, you took a perfectly good working model. “people work for what they are wiling to work for” and forced employers to pay more. And increased the costs of everything. Or does anyone think it’s coincidence that the cost of living has skyrocketed in the last 7 years. hmmmmmm.
We need $15.00 per hour minimum pay, 20 days sick leave pay per year, 1 year maternity leave paid per year, 1 month minimum paid vacation and time & half pay after 8 hours worked; plus the employer should pay all pension & health insurance. Benefits for all!
Do the maths. $6 an hour is well below the poverty line and an outrage than any employer would pay such a pittance. It should as a minimum be linked to inflation and be subject to audit.
What else will the government do to help Caymanians move out of poverty? What about providing needed supports to single parents such as early childhood education?
Sure, but this will increase the attractiveness of coming here for slave labor to send off money to where they came from.
Moratorium on work permits when..?? because every single permit will be granted while our young Caymanians compete with foreign millionaires for housing and foreign low wage workers for entry level experience.
The 7 deadly sins of the minimum wage.
The minimum ware will:
1- Never be enough to live a prosperous life
2- Never be enough to sustain a family
3- (Yet) Will always rise whilst: Never satisfy 1 and 2 no matter how much you raise it
4- Always increase the cost of living
5- Always create more unemployment, especially at the lower end of the employment spectrum who fall into the minimum wage bracket
6- Always be used as a political football
7- will always f*ck over the people it’s supposed to help.