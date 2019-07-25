Child rapist awaits fate

Law Courts Building, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A man convicted of raping his step-daughter when she was around eleven years old, who has been waiting 16 months to be sentenced for his crimes, finally appeared before a judge for a sentencing hearing Thursday but will have to wait one more day to find out exactly how long he will serve behind bars. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of raping and indecently assault the child over a period of more than two years, beginning around 2011.

After hearing comprehensive but conflicting submissions about the case from the crown and defense attorneys, Justice Roger Chapple said he would deliver his decision in the case on Friday. The lawyers disagreed on a number of issues — the level of severity, harm caused, culpability and seriousness of his crimes — as they outlined for the court the details of the conviction and his current circumstances.

Rape carries a maximum term of life in prison and the judge said he needed some time to consider the submissions before revealing how long the 37-year-old man will serve.

The court heard that the convicted man is still married to the Caymanian mother of the child victim, who is now 17 years old. He now has four children of his own with his wife, aged between two and ten years old, and his attorney said that she had stood by his client, despite the conviction and his imprisonment. The lawyer said she and the children were continuing to visit him in jail on a weekly basis but the family was suffering significantly as a result of his incarceration. The family is going without food and is without power in the home, having lost the breadwinner, he told the court.

The defence attorney argued that his client, who is originally from St Lucia, and who has persistently denied the allegations, has a strong belief in family and is more concerned about their suffering than his own difficulties in jail. The lawyer pleaded with the judge not to impose a very long sentence because, he said, that would not only kill any remaining ambition his client had to use the time in jail to study, but a lengthy term might also sever the strong connections he still has with his family.

However, the crown outlined the suffering of the young victim, who, they said self-harmed as a result of the trauma. She was first indecently assaulted by her step-father when she was just nine years old. During the trial the court had heard how he went into her room while her mother was out and inserted his fingers into her vagina. The child had pushed him away and urged him to stop, but not before he had sexually assaulted the little girl. He committed a similar incident some time later when they were together in a car and he turned down a dark road.

But when she was eleven years old, the crown said, her step-father raped the young girl in her bed while her mother was at the hospital giving birth to one of her siblings. Although she pushed him away and struggled, he continued to sexual attack, using a condom and telling her he would not hurt her. Afterwards he told the girl to take a bath. While she was in the bathroom she had attempted to alert her brother to call for help, but to no avail.

The child did not reveal the rape or the previous sexual assaults to anyone for some time. The offences did not come to light until several years later when she was a teenager while she was at a youth church event discussing sexual assault. She became very upset and eventually told one of her friends about her own experiences. That friend in turn told another adult, setting in motion the investigation.

Her step-father was arrested and then eventually charged in 2017. He was tried across a five-month period, as a result of numerous adjournments, and was eventually found guilty following a judge alone trial.

Because of a catalog of problems relating to court delays, as well as problems the defendant had with his original defense team and legal aid, the sentencing was adjourned on numerous occasions resulting the lengthy delays, which his attorney also appealed to the judge to take into consideration as a mitigating factor.

