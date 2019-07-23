Cayman’s women divers break their world record

Divers in the record-breaking chain (Photo courtesy of Divetech)

(CNS Local Life): Women divers in Cayman blew out of the water their own world record of 86 participants set last year, when 107 formed an underwater chain in the sea by Lighthouse Point in West Bay. The event, held to mark PADI Women’s Dive Day Saturday, 20 July, also provided an opportunity to fundraise for the Breast Cancer Foundation, with more than $5,000 donated to the organisation. Joanna Mikutowicz, owner of event organiser Divetech, noted the conditions were “perfect” for the record-breaking attempt, with no current and a flat, calm sea.

Category: Local News