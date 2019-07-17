Cayman ranked as world’s most costly place

(CNS): It will come as no surprise to Caymanians and residents that they are living in the world’s most expensive place, regardless of government’s efforts to convince the population that inflation is under control, when a dozen eggs is more than double the price of almost anywhere else in the world. Cayman tops both lists of countries and cities published by the online cost of living measure, Expatistan.

According to the latest research by the organisation, which is gaining traction as an accurate measure for cost of living comparisons around the world, Cayman is more pricey than over 100 countries and more than 300 citites. Rent, utilities, internet service, lunch, dinner, jeans, running shoes and anything else you care to mention is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.

Grand Cayman is more expensive to live than Tokyo, New York, London and Hong Kong, with only Bermuda coming close. While people may not be surprised to learn that Grand Cayman is over 400% more expensive than Hyderabad in Pakistan, the fact that it is 75% more expensive than Tampa paints a more sobering picture of just how much living in paradise costs.

The list by Expatistan is calculated using information from more than 300,000 people living around the world, and is frequently updated and recalculated. While housing and utilities drive the high cost of living here, food is also 79% more expensive than London, which is the tenth most expensive city in the world.

Zürich is the second most expensive city in the world, according to the site, but accommodation there is still 16% cheaper than Cayman and its eye-watering prices.

Visit Expatistan to compare the cost of living in Cayman to other places in the world.

Category: Local News