Cayman medals twice in day three of Island Games

Cayman sailors in the Island Games

(CNS Local Life): Cayman added a silver and a bronze to the gold Louis Gordon earned in the high jump Saturday, when sprinter Danika Lyn came second in the women’s 100m and in the pool Jordan Crooks took third in the men’s 50m backstroke, during Monday’s (8 July) action at the 2019 NatWest International Island Games in Gibraltar. Lyn earned silver in a tight race, in a time of 12.89, just .06 seconds behind gold medallist Sara Wiss of Åland, and .08 seconds ahead of Katie Dinwoodie of the Shetland Islands. In winning his bronze in 25.45, Crooks was only .16 seconds behind the silver.

Category: Local News