Cayman hosts IP training with US crime fighters

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office partnered with the with United States government’s law enforcement agencies to host regional training here last week. Officials said the strength of Cayman’s intellectual property regime encouraged the US to stage the training here. IP falls under the financial services ministry, which worked with America’s Homeland Security Investigations division to organise the training.

“Our ability to enforce IP rights has not gone unnoticed by our biggest trade partner, the United States of America,” said Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, who opened the session. “Our IP regime has been modernised over the last decade and offers a full suite of IP rights protection. Government also recognises that offering legislation to preserve creations is not only crucial for businesses in today’s global economy, but a necessary part of Cayman’s contributions to international law enforcement investigations that span multiple jurisdictions,” she added.

The sessions, which took place 23-26 July on Grand Cayman, focused on investigations and enforcement operations, specifically concerning counterfeit goods and their connection to transnational organised crime.

The training was facilitated by US government officials from the State Department, Customs and Border Patrol, the Department of Justice, the Patent and Trademark Office and the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, as well as Homeland Security. Members of Cayman’s law enforcement agencies, and those from the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, St. Lucia, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, and Jamaica all took part.

The US government usually conducts regional IP training in developing countries in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and Southeast Asia. This training is provided to foreign law enforcement, customs officials, prosecutors, regulatory officials and judges charged with enforcing IP crime in their respective jurisdictions.

