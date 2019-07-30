Cayman draws with Haiti, falls in Olympic bid

Photo by Cayman Photography

(CNS Local Life): Cayman’s U23 national football team came up short in their bid to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, after Haiti scored a tying goal in the final minutes of their Sunday, 27 July match, for a 2-2 result. After losing 1-0 to Grenada Wednesday, Cayman needed to beat Haiti by two goals to top their group of three and move on to the next qualifying round. However, during stoppage time at the end of the match, Haiti scored its second goal, as Cayman was forced to change tactic in an attempt to increase their lead to the all-important two goals.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Related

Category: Community, Local News