Cayman couple found dead in California

Inyo County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

(CNS): Two Caymanians have been found dead in a remote area of California some six miles outside Charleston View, near the state line with Nevada. The bodies of Keith Henderman (74) and wife, Yvonne Blanco (69), were found by officers from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office outside a parked Toyota RAV4 that had been rented in Las Vegas on Monday. Officials have not yet revealed the cause of death.

“A male and female victim were located at the scene deceased,” authorities said in a statement Wednesday. “Based on information from the coroner, the bodies were in this location for approximately 24 hours prior to discovery. At this time there is an open investigation in order to determine whether there was foul play involved.”

The sheriff’s office also said in a press statement that the autopsies will be performed outside of Inyo County.

Friends in Cayman said the couple, who achieved status in 2003 and lived at the Seven Mile Beach condo complex Laguna del Mar, had said that they would be travelling last week on vacation.

