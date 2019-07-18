Caribbean hotbed of pollution, report warns

Plastic pollutes the Caribbean

(CNS): Marine pollution is threatening the economic prosperity of the Caribbean, especially its smaller islands, according to a recent report by the World Bank. Over-fishing, coral reef decline and plastic are all major threats, and the report found that Caribbean beaches could have three times the amount of plastic than the global average, largely due to poor waste management. The world’s most popular destinations are now hot-spots for marine debris.

Marine Pollution in the Caribbean: Not a Minute to Waste, analyses the causes and offers solutions for ocean pollution in the wider Caribbean Region (WCR). Data from beach and coastal clean-ups indicates that plastic beverage bottles alone amounted to 21% of the items recorded. Among all plastic items collected, 35% were single-use plastics.

“Marine pollution has been growing at alarming rates in the WCR,” the authors write. “Marine pollution pays no respect to national borders— pollutants generated in one country can find their way to the waters of another.” Caribbean small island developing states (SIDS) “are exposed to concentrations of marine litter that are disproportionate to their own consumption and population”.

The report found that the region is extremely vulnerable to the impact of ocean pollution because of the dependence on natural resources for fishing and tourism. Solid waste and wastewater are the most pervasive sources of marine pollution in the region, with 80% of the pollution from solids and liquids from land-based sources due to poor waste-management standards.

More than 320,000 tons of plastic waste remains uncollected each year in this region. Some 22% of households dispose of waste in waterways or on land, where it can be washed into waterways. The report found that the highest concentration of beach litter was found on the shores of Jamaica, where well over a third of homes do not have waste-collection services.

The increase in plastic pollution has driven many countries to act, and while the Cayman government continues to drag its heels regarding the campaign to ban single-use plastics, 14 Caribbean countries so far have banned the use of single-use plastic bags and/or Styrofoam.

And just as the Cayman government is planning to destroy acres of healthy coral reef and continues to develop on wetlands, the report warns that the destruction of these marine ecosystems and seagrass beds leaves islands vulnerable to extreme weather, as well as undermines the natural habitat people depend on for livelihoods and life.

See the full report here

