Bar brawl ends with two men stabbed

Bar brawl. 25 July 2019

(CNS): Two men were taken to hospital after they were stabbed during a brawl in the car park of a George Town bar early this morning. Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the fight, which involved several people and took place at around 5:00am outside the Skylounge Bar on Mary Street, near the junction with McField Lane. Both men have non-life-threatening-injuries and were said to be in stable condition.

Part of the incident was caught on video which has circulated on social media and appears to show at least five young men engaged in the conflict, with one young man knocking out another, which then led to more young people becoming engaged in the fight, which spread into the road.

The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department and anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously directly to police on the police website or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

Category: Local News