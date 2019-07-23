Boris to become PM after party vote victory

Boris Johnson, the UK’s next prime minister

(CNS): There was little doubt about who would win the Conservative leadership election, as Boris Johnson was the front-runner from the get-go. The vote count revealed on Tuesday that 66% of the Tory membership backed Johnson, which will carry him to Number 10 Downing Street after he formally takes office on Wednesday afternoon. This means that Britain’s leader has been elected by just 92,153 Tory members, although there are well over 46.5 million voters in Britain.

Johnson is a controversial figure who has promised to take the UK out of Europe, come what may, on 31 October, reunite the people of Britain and defeat the Labour Party at the next election. But in reality, what happens next is anyone’s guess.

Johnson made an early career out of telling complete lies about European Union bureaucracy, was criticised for telling lies during the Brexit campaign and has continued to have some challenges with the truth ever since. He is a gaff-prone character who has cultivated the image of a shambolic British eccentric, but there are some serious concerns about his ability to lead Britain at this extremely decisive time in its history.

In his acceptance speech Johnson said there “will be people around the place who will question the wisdom of your decision”, as he acknowledged that many people in his own party are less than pleased with his rise to power.

As he committed to delivering on his campaign promises, he said that “like some slumbering giant, we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity, with better education, better infrastructure, more police, fantastic full-fibre broadband sprouting in every household. We are going to unite this amazing country and we are going to take it forward.”

Promising to work “flat out from now on”, he said he would build a team over the next few days. His first job will be to create a Cabinet before he heads to Europe to deal with the continued problem of the UK’s departure from the European Union. Most of the current Cabinet members will be resigning tomorrow before Johnson formally takes up the job of prime minister.

Following the results of the leadership contest, a YouGov snap poll revealed that 37% of people in Britain were ‘dismayed’ by his election to the top job against 10% who said they were ‘delighted’, and the rest somewhere in between.

Meanwhile, the US Pesident, Donald Trump waded in and said Johnson “would be great” as PM. However, there are already concerns in Britain that Johnson could be manipulated by Trump, who is hugely unpopular in the UK.

Johnson, as a candidate, failed to defend the Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to the United States, after his private cables pointing out the shortcomings of the Trump administration were leaked. The new PM has also been keen to work with Trump because of his support for Johnson’s position on Brexit and the ‘leave at any cost’ approach.

Category: Politics, UK, World News