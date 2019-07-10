Bid proposes CINICO as sole national provider

CINICO office in George Town

(CNS): Government has opened a request for consultants to review its health insurance company, CINICO, and present an outline business case for the future of the public company which could see it become the sole national health insurance provider in a single-pay system. One of several options, including doing nothing, scrapping the company altogether, privatising it in part or whole, or allowing it to become a more commercial enterprise, the sole provider proposal was added by Cabinet after approving a strategic outline case that had not included such a solution.

The Cayman Islands National Insurance Company (CINICO) has been without a director for around nine months after the former CEO, Lonny Tibbetts, was fired for undisclosed reasons last September. Other issues plaguing the beleaguered company range from concerns about fraud perpetrated over home care payments to allegations of internal corruption.

The government-owned company currently provides health cover for around 15,000 civil servants, some SAGC workers, seaman and veterans and their dependents, as well as indigents and those unable to get insurance on the open market because they are too old, sick or have pre-existing conditions.

CINICO is part of Cayman’s wider mandatory health insurance system, where employers must provide health insurance to workers and are required to pay half the premium. But with the private companies accused of seeking profit above genuine provision, the system is failing.

Health insurance companies have been allowed to cherry pick the people they cover and politicians on both sides of the aisle have raised the prospect of a single-payer system in which all 65,000 plus residents in the Cayman Islands — young, old, Caymanian or expatriate — pay their premium into one pot.

Such a move would put an end to the private health insurance providers’ estimated annual profit of some CI$50 million, which means moving to single-payer will face significant backlash.

Nevertheless, the proposal is firmly on the table. With healthcare costs increasing year on year, core government budgeted for this financial year a whopping CI$114.2 million, or 17% of its CI$657.8 million operating budget, on healthcare, including premiums to CINICO for those it covers, HSA medical bills for the uninsured and medical costs to overseas facilities and local providers for the under- or uninsured.

In recent times government has returned to Finance Committee every year for supplementary appropriations to cover medical bills, which seem to always outstrip the budget by many millions of dollars. Given the ongoing challenges and costs, government is now seeking consultants to examine CINICO to see whether it could become a viable entity and consider five possible options for its future.

Under a Strategic Outline Case (SOC), which was was prepared and approved by Cabinet in September 2016, the first option was no change, but that was considered the worst. Another two options seen as more favourable were either partially or wholly privatising CINICO, which would involve farming out large parts of the work it does to the private sector or closing down the whole thing and having private companies compete for the business.

The concept of commercialising CINICO, which would open its services to everyone, allowing it to sell all types of insurance and to do away with government’s premiums discount, was also seen as a potential solution, according to the findings of the SOC.

But the fifth option, which was added after the SOC was completed and not given a rating, would effectively usher in a national single-payer system where everyone is covered regardless and paying into the same pool.

The goal now is to find consultants who can conduct a rationalisation review and detailed analysis to determine which one can achieve the Cayman government’s objectives.

In the bid documents government said it wanted the consultants to conduct “market research” as well as an analysis of all the Cabinet-approved short-listed options against agreed evaluation criteria, “including high-level financial benefits, implementation challenges, organisational readiness, potential market interest, risks and issues, implications, implementation considerations and the time, effort and cost required to fully execute” the change to CINICO.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour recently stated that he wants all children in Cayman to receive free healthcare and is currently working on a specialist insurance cover option designed just for people over 65.

Both of these proposals have been roundly criticised by the opposition and the wider public. The 65-Plus health plan would obviously be challenging, given that it undermines the principle of pooling insurance cover, where the healthy ensure there is money in the pot for the sick. And providing free cover for all children, even those of the wealthiest in society, would mean that public cash, paid disproportionately by the poorest people under Cayman’s consumer-based tax system, would be used to subsidise the wealthiest families.

But the concept of a single-pay system is growing in popularity, especially if the cover would offer all premium holders the freedom to select their healthcare provider. If everyone was paying into the same pot, Cayman’s younger and transient workforce would help ensure that cash constantly flows into the insurance pool but be less likely to still be here to make demands on it in their old age. And even though government would still be paying premiums for those it covers, CINICO itself would be collecting even more premiums, allowing it to subsidise the costs.

