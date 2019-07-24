Alden tags Boris as Cayman’s friend

Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Premier Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has offered his congratulations to Boris Johnson, who was appointed to office as the UK’s prime minister today following his success in the Conservative Party leadership contest Tuesday. Despite significant concerns within the Cayman Islands offshore sector about the impact of the UK crashing out of Europe, which is more likely than ever with Johnson at the helm, McLaughlin described him as a friend of Cayman.

In a press release about the new British PM, McLaughlin said he first met Johnson in October 2017 at the Conservative Party conference.

“He has long been a friend to the Cayman Islands, joining us most recently last year as we celebrated the 60th anniversary of our Coat of Arms at a ceremony in London,” McLaughlin stated.

At that time Johnson was still foreign secretary but he resigned soon afterwards over Theresa May’s handling of the Brexit negotiations. Johnson will be taking a much harder line and has stated that he is prepared to leave without a deal, which will have negative implications for the financial sector here.

Johnson’s political positions are contradictory. While he is believed to be considerably more socially liberal than many Conservatives on issues like gay rights, he has been accused of using racist and homophobic language.

But when it comes to Cayman’s position as an offshore financial centre, he is unlikely to be cheer-leading any opposition to the industry but may well be keen to create competition in the UK. Johnson has advocated for Singapore-style tax-free zones around Britain to help the country with the impeding economic storms when it pulls out of the European Union.

Despite the mixed bag of a PM that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is likely to be, the premier said he was looking forward to the Joint Ministerial Council Conference in London in November this year, when his delegation will meet with members of Johnson’s government to discuss matters of common interest between the UK and Cayman “and the way forward as we embark on yet another historical change in world politics”.

McLaughlin said he wished Johnson well as he navigates the Brexit talks and offered his appreciation of the work of outgoing prime minister Theresa May, who he said did much to support Cayman during her term.

