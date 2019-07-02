Airport officials deny a/c breakdown

Passengers in the departure lounge at the Owen Robert International Airport

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority has denied that there was any malfunctioning of the air-conditioning system at Owen Roberts this weekend or that any specific health problems with travellers were reported to them, after social media postings painted a picture of chaos at the new facility. Speaking to CNS Monday, a CIAA spokesperson said the air-conditioning was working fine and that there had been no reports of any issues, despite a busy Saturday and some delayed flights.

Officials did confirm that on Saturday six flights arrived late, which had a knock-on impact, leading to a very crowded airport at peak times as passengers waited for their late flights.

But the officials confirmed that the number of travellers passing through ORIA airport Saturday was around 22,600, which is a regular number for its peak travelling day. The airport said it received no formal complaints and no reports of passengers becoming unwell were made, adding that the social media postings were unfounded.

However, people at the terminal Saturday criticized the situation at the facility as they reported having experienced extremely hot conditions, with no seats and what appeared to be an overcrowded terminal, which would send the wrong signal to our overnight visitors. Despite the CIAA denial, social media posters appeared to have witnessed a woman fainting and were quite certain the air-conditioning was not working.

The criticisms come just days after the airport struggled to cope with the deluge of rain last week after its cistern and rain catching system overflowed and flooded the new terminal.

Related

Category: Business, Transport