$3M 7MB upgrade in final phase

(CCNS): The long promised upgrade for the Seven Mile Public Beach is heading into its final phase next month, officials said in a press release. The $3 million enhancement was promised by Dart as part of its lucrative deal with government that converted a huge swathe of the investor’s land into beachfront property, enhancing its value. Improving and expanding Public Beach was included in the third amendment to that agreement, and earlier this year Dart completed the surrender of land to the east of Seven Mile Public Beach to the government.

This third and final phase of the project will focus on upgrades to the parking areas, officials said, including the addition of designated food vendor parking spots. It also includes adding new walking paths around the children’s playground, improvements to the volleyball courts, and the construction of a restroom block.

Public Lands Commission Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast said this new area will allow the commission to better manage commercial activity on public beach.

“The redevelopment of the Seven Mile Beach Park will better facilitate public use of the beach for recreational purposes as intended,” she said. “All approved vendors will, where practical, be relocated and restricted to the purpose-built Vendor Village designated area or the car park, to the benefit of beach goers.”

The plan also includes the removal of invasive plant species, which will be replaced with native and indigenous plants including mahogany (Swietenia mahogany), sea grape (Coccoloba uvifera), plop nut (Thespesia populnea), cocoplum (Chrysobalanus icaco), sea lavender (Argusia gnaphalodes), and bay candlewood (Borrichia arborescens).

As the final phase gets underway, officials said that the new southern pathway is now open and the Mobi-mat has been temporarily relocated to ensure continued beach access for persons with disabilities. Throughout the project, the public is still able to access and book the beach cabanas.

Temporary parking will be available on the empty lot to the east of the current lot, but once the work is complete private vehicles will no longer be able to drive directly on to the beach. Officials said this was for the safety of all beach users in future, putting an end to “instances of reckless driving near the cabanas and soccer pitch”, the release stated.

