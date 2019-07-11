77 road smashes in 10 days

Scene of one of the many crashes in June

(CNS): Crashes and traffic offences continue to plague Cayman’s roads, with 77 reported smashes in the first ten days of July, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit said it is doing its best to enforce the law to maintain safety, but after 270 speeding tickets were issued and 15 drunk drivers arrested last month, July is already shaping up to be even worse. In addition to the collisions, so far 75 traffic tickets have been given out and seven people caught behind the wheel drunk.

Last month, the unit issued 568 traffic tickets during targeted enforcement operations, with speeding the top concern after a spike in this offence last year, which has continued to get worse this year. Police said speeding violations are happening across all three islands, but the largest number of tickets were handed out along Esterley Tibbetts Highway, Yacht Drive and South Sound Road, followed by roads in the Eastern Districts on the weekends.

The with 15 people arrested on suspicion of DUI in June and another seven so far this month, police are also concerned about the number of people driving after consuming alcohol and the impact that has on the number of smashes. Five people arrested for drinking and driving this month had been involved in collisions, and one was caught speeding.

“Preventing traffic collisions is a main objective of all of our enforcement, because prosecution and fines are a main deterrent for the road offences and reckless behaviour behind the wheel that cause deaths on our roads,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, the new head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “But we know that enforcement alone cannot make our roads safer, so educating the public with our partners is also an important activity for us.”

He said officer were also clamping down on excessive tint, carrying unsafe load, goods or passengers, and illegally parking in disabled spots. So far this month officers have issued some 218 traffic tickets.

The unit targeted heavy equipment vehicles on Thursday as a result of speeding trucks often carrying unsafe loads have been raised as a major concern by residents in the Eastern District.

Inspector Courtney Myles, head of the Community Policing Department said that at the Bodden Town Community Clinics last week, traffic violations by dump trucks and speeding along narrow streets was a major issue.

“This is especially worrying because the heavier the vehicle, the longer is required to come to a stop,” Myles added.

The RCIPS reminded drivers that when carrying a load of construction material, the load must be covered and secured so that it does not fall into the road and create a danger to other road users or litter. Overhanging loads must have a red flag to alert other road users to travel at a safe distance. Passengers are not allowed to travel on the back of flatbed trucks, or any vehicles.

