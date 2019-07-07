Man to serve 7 years for raping friend

(CNS): John Michael Soriano (32) was handed a eight year jail term on Tuesday, following his conviction in February for the rape of a friend at his home on Cayman Brac. Soriano forced a woman, who was friends with both Soriano and his girlfriend, when she visited their home last September. Soriano, who still maintains that the sex was consensual, told probation workers that he was not going to admit a crime he didn’t commit in order to get a lighter sentence.

Justice Marlene Carter saw his lack of remorse as an aggravating factor, as well as the breach of trust between him and the victim because she would have felt safe in the house as she was very close to Soriano’s girlfriend and was friendly with him as well.

However, she also noted a number of mitigating factors in the case. Soriano, who is well educated and had come to Cayman from the Philippines, was doing work well below his capabilities to provide money for his family, including his two children. He has no previous convictions, he did not threaten his victim or use a weapon, he had not planned the attack, he did not try to conceal the incident and used no violence beyond the rape itself.

Nevertheless, the court said that the victim, who has since left the jurisdiction, had clearly suffered from the ordeal. She had reported that she was suffering psychologically and was still traumatized by what had happened. She had told social workers that it had made a very big impact on her life and “not in a good way”, that her “dreams had been crushed” as a result and she no longer felt safe with anyone.

The judge said it was clear that she would long feel the effects of the case and that Soriano’s refusal to accept responsibility was not uncommon among first time sex offenders as they try to avoid the consequences.

The judge considered that, based on the sentencing guidelines for rape and all of the circumstances of the case, eight years was the appropriate sentence.

As he was taken into custody, Soriano wept as he bid an emotional farewell to his father, who was in the court to support him.

