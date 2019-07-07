550lbs garbage collected on one beach

Linda Clark and Jack Paolini sift for plastic

(CNS): Around 50 volunteers picked up over 550lbs of garbage from one beach in just one day this weekend, highlighting the continued issue of trash collecting around our coastline. In one of Plastic Free Cayman’s monthly beach clean-ups, the unpaid trash pickers worked at Sandhole in West Bay, and in addition to the hefty haul of rubbish, they also identified a lot of microplastic, a growing and worrying problem for marine creatures that directly consume it and ultimately for humans who eat the fish.

“We did some sifting for microplastics and were disturbed with our findings,” the volunteers said on a social media posting.

Much of the garbage on Grand Cayman beaches is washed here from elsewhere, but the campaigners behind Plastic Free Cayman continue to urge everyone living here to stop accepting or buying single-use plastics, as they continue to press government for a ban. Alongside the multiple pieces of single-use plastics were syringes and even large pieces of carpet, which had clearly been dumped here and had not washed up.

The army of volunteers who regularly help clean up the local beaches were joined this weekend by groups from Cayman Turtle Centre, Miss World Cayman contestants, and Island Electronics. DoE officer Casey Keller also lent a hand to the team.

Over 50 volunteers helped remove 550lbs worth of garbage from Sand Hole beach on Saturday 6th July. Groups from Cayman… Posted by Plastic Free Cayman on Sunday, 7 July 2019

Related

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature