3,207 petition signatures verified

(CNS): The Elections Office verified more than 60% of the names on the Cruise Port Referendum petition by Monday evening. Elections staff now need to confirm another 2,085 names from the 2,430 remaining signatures on the petition to reach the target of 5292 to trigger the national vote on the government’s proposed cruise port facility.

Less than a month after the Elections Office began the process to confirm the referendum petition, which is provided for under section 70 of the Constitution, staff have managed to confirm that 3,207 people who signed the petition are qualified voters who have confirmed their support of the petition’s request for a national poll.

Elections staff are now going door-to-door in all districts, having started in George Town this week. The office is also setting up signing booths at local supermarkets at weekends and on selected afternoons. The elections office has extended its hours until 6:30pm on weekdays and is open on Saturdays.

For full details on where and how to verify your signature, visit the Elections Office website here.

If you have signed the petition and are heading off island, you can verify your signature before you leave at the Elections Office at the Smith Road Centre, George Town, or with Ellen Lazzari in Cayman Brac.

Anyone who has signed the petition but is currently off island, is asked to contact the elections at office@elections.ky for details on how to verify or to call 949-8047. Those who are planning to leave who have not yet verified are also asked to visit or call the office to arrange for verification before they leave.

Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown * 5,438 submitted June 12th + 199 submitted July 11th

** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* # of verification forms received # of signatures remaining to be verified # of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292** % of the required 5,292** signatures received Date & Time of Last Update 5,637 3,207 2,430 2,085 60.6% 22 July, 9pm

