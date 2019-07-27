Over 27% of CPR petition verified

(CNS): After two weeks of knocking on doors in various communities on Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, the Elections Office verification team has confirmed more than 1,500 signatures (27.6%) on the petition calling for a people-initiated referendum on government’s controversial proposal for a cruise berthing project. The office issued a press release Tuesday about the latest figures and the ongoing process.

In addition to going door-to-door to seek verification from those who have signed, the Elections Office is verifying people at its office in Smith Road and hosting booths at local supermarkets at the weekends. The office began the door-to-door checking in North Side ad East End and has also started verifying signatures from people in parts of Bodden Town and West Bay, as well as in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

Officials reminded the public that the elections staff are identifiable by their branded collared shirts and ID cards issued by the office and are visiting assigned addresses Monday to Sunday between 9am and 8pm, unless appointments for a return visit are made outside of these hours.

Officials will produce a pre-printed verification form that includes the person’s name, voter registration information and the proposition contained in the referendum. The petitioners will be asked to review and confirm the provided details, present some form of identification and, if correct, sign the official form.

With concerns that the government officials could prove intimidating, it is understood that the election staff should not be asking the signators any other questions.

Government has been increasing its advertising in favour of the port and the pro-port lobby has been running ads to persuade people to change their minds and withdraw their names. CNS has asked the Elections Office if it can reveal the number of people contacted by its officials during the door-to-door process that asked for their names to be removed and we are awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, as the process carries on against the backdrop of concerns that tracking down the 5,300 people needed to trigger the referendum in the summer could prove very difficult, the Elections Office said verification staff will leave a card with their name and contact number if they visit a location several times without finding individuals at home.

They also said most contact will be made after close of the business day and at weekends. If any of the signators are not at home when officials visit, even if some are, they will return to that addresses.

People who signed the petition and are off island during this time are asked to email office@elections.ky or contact officials at (345) 949-8047 to verify.

