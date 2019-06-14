WORC plan to be revealed at forum

WORC Director Sharon Roulstone

(CNS): The new Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman strategy will be explained by WORC Director Sharon Roulstone at an economic forum next week being hosted by the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce. The event will open with an address from Finance Minister Roy McTaggart on the ‘State of the Economy’ in Cayman followed by a Q&A session. But with the government’s plans for its new approach to the labour market still very much under warps, the attention is likely to be focused on Roulstone.

The enforcement section of the old immigration department was merged with customs to create a new Customs and Border Control Agency, which has been functioning as a new unit since the beginning of the year. However, the necessary legislation to create the new WORC, which was formed with the merger of the former National Workforce Development Agency and the work permit function of immigration, is yet to be completed.

Following Roulstone’s speech on the WORC plan, Education Council Chairman Dan Scott and UCCI President Dr Stacy McAfee will join her in a panel discussion to explore the implications of this strategy for Cayman’s current and future workforce.

The controversial issue of the Cayman Islands’ growing population will be addressed by JC Calhoun, from the real estate franchise Coldwell Banker, who, organisers said, will paint a picture of what the Cayman economy would look like with a population of 100,000. Joining him on the panel will be Justin Howe, Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development and Operations for Decco, Dart Development; Paul Byles, Economist and Managing Director of FTS, and Richard Hew, President and CEO of Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd.

Included in the line-up of speakers is Tourism Director Rosa Harris, who will provide an update on the state of Cayman’s Tourism Industry. Her address will also be followed by a Q&A session.

“With this speaker line up, we really hope to be able to discuss key issues and help our members plot out a sustainable course for their business future,” said Chamber President Chris Kirkconnell. “We are extremely pleased with the calibre of speakers and panellists that have come on board… They are sure to provide detail insights on Cayman’s future for our attendees.”

The forum will run from 12:30 – 6:30pm on Wednesday, 19 June, at the Kimpton Hotel.

