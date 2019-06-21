WORC boss wants boards cut from WP process

WORC Director Sharon Roulstone

(CNS): In her first comprehensive public address about the development of the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, a new agency to deal with all of the issues associated with Cayman’s local and expat labour force, its director, Sharon Roulstone, said that when WORC is fully operational it will do much more of the work currently being done by the boards. As she outlined the goals of the new unit, she said that if she had her way, she would eliminate the Business Staffing Plan Board because it was no longer an efficient way to deal with modern workplace needs.

Speaking at the Chamber’s Economic Forum on Wednesday, Roulstone said the new approach was designed to move away from a dependence on boards, as she believed they belonged to the past. But she noted that the continued existence of the Work Permit and Business Staffing Plan boards was a decision for politicians.

The WORC director drew applause from the audience of business leaders when she said that once all of Cayman’s job seekers are registered on the job portal, employers will be able to apply directly for a work permit if there are no available locals in the data base matching their vacancy.

Talking about cutting the permit application time to as little as two weeks and eliminating much of the previous bureaucracy and document submissions, and even ending the need to submit chest x-rays, she said that WORC will not ask employers or employees for documents that other government agencies already hold.

The system will do automatic international criminal background checks on all work permit applicants, Roulstone said, and revealed that employers will be able to do everything online, from finding potential local candidates to paying for a work permit in a paperless process.

As she outlined the progress WORC is making towards becoming fully operational in September and what she described as a “monumental” undertaking, she explained that once it was realised just how badly broken the existing system was, it was clear that a radical change was needed.

Roulstone said WORC was not just a merger between immigration and the National Workforce Development Agency but was going to be a brand new department doing things very differently.

She said it had taken longer than expected to establish the new unit because of a number of issues, from the loss of staff who went to border control and the need to develop complex technology, which she said has now been tested and will soon undergo an in-the-field pilot with around 20 volunteer employers.

Describing the complete change, which will see every vacancy go through the job portal, she said that all Caymanians looking for work who are job ready will be registered and employers will be required to search the database for available locals before they make an application for a permit. And because no job-seekers who are not ready for work will be on the database, employers will not face the frustration of interviewing unqualified candidates, she explained.

Unemployed local people looking for work but who have no relevant skills will be referred and supported by the agency to get the training or education they need to enter the job market.

Anticipating some teething problems and accepting that a cultural change was needed to get to the new streamlined process, Roulstone said that once the technology platform was up and running and everyone — employers and job seekers — were all registered in the database and the jobs posted on the portal, it would be a much more efficient system with the same rules for everyone.

She said the process would also be more secure and transparent, and the aim was a customer-centred, faster syystem that “will be a huge improvement” on the current process.

The director told the audience that she expects the legislation needed to launch WORC would be ready for public consultation ahead of its expected passage in the Legislative Assembly in September.

