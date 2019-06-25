Wage survey reveals equality gaps

(CNS): Almost 65% of the Cayman Islands’ workforce earned less than the average salary in 2017 and early 2018, according to a newly released pay survey by the Economics and Statistics Office. The first-ever occupational wage survey in the Cayman Islands has revealed a number of discrepancies in various different groups and some significant equality gaps. While two years ago the average monthly earnings was $3,979 for wages plus overtime, the median was just $3,311.

Caymanians were averaging $4,208 per month, while non-Caymanians averaged just $3,707, and the gender pay gap was around CI$1,000 per annum. The earnings of professionals working in the legal and financial sectors, who had average annual salaries of around $90,000, contrasted sharply with unskilled workers at the bottom of the economic pile, who in some cases were barely earning $10,000 per year.

The survey was conducted across all types of businesses from October 2017 to February 2018, and among a sample of households with employees from November 2017 to April 2018. There were 1,270 respondents who supplied data on the 19,215 employees, according to ESO officials.

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart said it was a historic survey. “Designed to an internationally comparable standard, the report brings together, for the first time, information about the local labour market that will help inform government policy and future legislation across a number of areas,” he said.

“The Ministry of Finance is committed to working with employers, employees, human resources professionals and other stakeholders, across all sectors, to ensure that we all have access to the information that we need to make decisions that will ensure the Cayman Islands remains a competitive labour market, that attracts and retains the best talent from around the world,” he added.

The ESO said the survey would help develop an islands-wide baseline database of employment and compensation in public and private sectors for all occupations.

The report, which records 282 occupational classifications, is intended to document the structure of employment and occupation by nationality and status in the various industries. The disparity between the type of professions where workers were generously compensated compared to those on minimum wage or less was not surprising. Lawyers were at the top of the pile, and alongside domestic helpers and beauticians, Cayman’s musicians were among the lowest paid professions.

While the survey demonstrated that the average salary in Cayman does not seem low, in reality more than a quarter of the workers surveyed were on extremely low wages, given the cost of living in the Cayman Islands, revealing some serious gaps in equality. The number of workers earning less than $22,824 annually was 4,615, while 1,847 (nearly 10%) were found to be earning just $12,516 annually.

The survey also revealed that government workers in statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs) earn more on average then both civil servants working in core government and private sector employees. The average monthly basic earnings of employees of SAGCs was $4,383, while those in core government were paid $4,035 and the private sector just $3,978.

