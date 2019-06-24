Vocational school nears opening date

Michael Myles of Inspire Cayman Training

(CNS Local Life): A vocational training school, dedicated to offering career paths to young people rather than simply jobs, is now expected to open sometime this summer, starting with courses in automotive maintenance, construction and diving, and eventually including a prison programme. Inspire Cayman Training, the brainchild of Michael Myles, a former government at-risk youth officer, is accredited by the US-based National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), which provides standardised training for the construction industry.

Category: Education, Jobs, Local News