Visitor numbers rising higher than ever

(CNS): Another record was smashed last month for Cayman’s overnight visitors with the best numbers during the month of April since records began. There were 46,079 visitors to Cayman, a near 18% increase on last year and the first time the destination welcomed over 40,000 stay-over visitors in the month of April. Cruise arrivals increased by 2.17%, with almost 155,000 passengers coming to George Town, despite last month’s fearmongering by the premier that ship numbers were falling in the absence of piers.

As tourism continues to grow spending is also up, with guests spending around CI$305 million since the start of the year, the bulk of which (around 80%) came from overnight guests.

Although cruise visitor numbers are down slightly for the first third of 2019 compared with the first four months last year, the decline has been more than offset by overnight numbers. Based on spending patterns, the increase of almost 20,000 overnight guests this year over last easily cancels out the drop so far this year of less than 30,000 cruisers, as stay-over visitors greatly outspend cruise passengers.

The record-breaking April, which has added to the already long-term upward trend in stay-over tourism, was boosted by the CARIFTA Games, which took place between 20 and 22 April, and brought an additional 2,076 visitors from the Caribbean.

“Diversification in visitation is essential to increasing our stay-over performance and levelling seasonality,” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell. “Sports tourism creates opportunities to positively impact both visitation and total visitor spend. I am proud that the Cayman Islands will host the third-annual Cayman Islands Classic this fall and look forward to welcoming the teams and their fans from across the United States.”

The Cayman Islands Classic is an annual pre-season college basketball tournament that will be held in November. The tournament features eight division one teams who will compete at the John Gray High School gym.

