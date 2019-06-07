Two people mugged in WB hours apart

(CNS): Police are investigating two separate street robberies that happened in West Bay less than ten hours apart but appear to have been perpetrated by different people. The first of the two muggings happened off Rosett Close in the Mount Pleasant area at about 4:45pm Thursday, when a lone robber took a woman’s bag at knife point. The second happened off Birch Tree Hill Road early Friday morning, when a gang of men jumped a man and made off with cash and personal items.

In an RCIPS report about the first incident, police said that the woman had been walking when she was approached by a man brandishing a knife who demanded her handbag. After taking the bag, which contained cash and personal items, the man fled into nearby bushes. The woman was not injured in the incident, and the stolen bag, without cash, was later located nearby.

The suspect was between 5’8” and 5’10”, of brown complexion, and was wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt, dark pants and had covered his face with a shirt.

Then around 2am this morning in Birch Tree Hill Road a group of men physically assaulted another man who had just left a residence, causing him to collapse. As he did, the robbers made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash, bank cards, and personal items. Emergency services attended and treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.

Both street robberies are now under investigation by West Bay CID and anyone with information, or who may have seen anything suspicious yesterday afternoon and early this morning is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Crime, Police