Turtle release on Governor’s Beach this Saturday

(CNS Local Life): The Cayman Turtle Centre is organising a special release tomorrow, Saturday 15 June, on Governor’s Beach to mark World Sea Turtle Day, which falls on Sunday, 16 June. Officials said the nesting season is “off to a good start” as more than 12,000 eggs have been collected at the centre. All visitors to the centre are able to learn about sea turtles as well as other wildlife in a unique environment that is home to scientific research, conservation, education and distinctive tourism features, stated a press release from the Cayman Turtle Centre.

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature