Tourists wake up to masked home-invaders

(CNS): Visitors to the Cayman Islands who are staying at a home on the Queen’s Highway woke up in the early hours of this morning to find masked men (possibly three), one of whom may have been armed with a gun, in the residence. The men, who were dressed in dark clothing, were rummaging through their belongings, according to the RCIPS. The police were alerted by the visitors as the burglary was underway but by the time the officers arrived the culprits had fled.

Police officers were dispatched to the address in East End at around 5am (Thursday, 27 June), where they first confirmed that the people inside the house were safe and no one was hurt. They then carried out checks of the area, but no one was caught. It appeared the home invaders had made off with cash and a camera during the break-in.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220, or to submit a tip anonymously directly to police or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

