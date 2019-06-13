Tenders used for medivac from Oasis class ship

Tender boat assists in the medivac from the Allure of the Seas

(CNS): A passenger on a mega cruise ship who was in need of emergency medical assistance was brought to shore on Grand Cayman Thursday with the help of a local tender service, despite government’s continued insistence that these ships cannot use tender vessels. Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas can carry almost 5,500 passengers and more than 2,000 crew on its 18 decks. One of the first large ships to be developed, it triggered the early concerns that the entire cruise industry was investing in these mega ships that could not tender and would need berthing facilities.

But this is not the first time that mega ships that claim they cannot use tendering services have called on Grand Cayman’s port in cases of medical emergencies. In all cases the passengers in need have been taken from the boat directly to the hospital here or flown to other medical facilities overseas without incident.

CNS received pictures of the Caribe Dauntless assisting with the passenger, which demonstrate that claims that a height difference on the ship’s exits prevents tendering are unsubstantiated.

Johann Moxam, one of the organisers behind the Cruise Port Referendum campaign has long said that the government’s various justifications for the cruise berthing project are continually undermined and proved to be false. From the misinformation about passenger spending to the false suggestion that the large ships cannot tender, the myths he said are being dispelled.

“It is fair to say that the story being peddled by the pro-port lobby and government that the Oasis class of ships cannot tender is a myth,” he told CNS. “When we see one of these ships in the harbour today and watch as the tenders provide a safe and secure service to the passenger in need without incident, this strikes at the very core of what government is claiming and again calls into question the entire cruise berthing project.”

In 2015 CNS learned that Royal Caribbean had been in discussion with the government about tendering Allure of the Seas and the necessary security investment and tender upgrades that would be needed, and a presentation was made to the cruise line by the local tender firms. Emails between the parties demonstrated that the issue of tendering is a matter of choice. The larger ships, like any others, can be tendered and a permanent anchor spot also could be found to accommodate them.

As well as tendering for medical emergencies, some of the larger ships use tenders when calling on private islands owned by cruise lines. Others have also stated they are fine with tendering. MSC Cruises will bringing its new 5,714 passenger mega ship to Cayman this year. The fourth-largest cruise ship in the world, the MSC Meraviglia is expected to make its first call here in October.

Already Carnival Vista and the Norwegian Epic, which each carry around 5,000 passengers, are being tendered and operators of the tender service state that if a ship can dock in George Town Harbour, then they are able to offer tendering services regardless of capacity.

