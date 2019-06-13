Teenager stays in bed to dodge court hearing

(CNS): A George Town teenager refused to leave his bed this week to appear in court to answer his bail, but after his arrest and enforced appearance a judge took pity and re-bailed the young man on stricter conditions. The 17-year-old boy is facing serious charges of wounding with intent and was due before the Grand Court Tuesday morning for a mention about his case, but he failed to appear. Both crown counsel and his own defence attorney told the court that when contacted, the young man said he “could not be bothered to get out of bed” to attend the hearing.

His grandmother, who was in the court, confirmed that was the case and her efforts to move the boy had been unsuccessful. As a result, a warrant was issued for his immediate arrest and the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken into custody.

However, following his appearance in front of the judge, he was released until today (Thursday) with a warning about his failure to appear and tighter bail conditions.

